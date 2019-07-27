As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Lifted Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 5,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,737 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 15,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,535 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 70,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust reported 9,223 shares stake. Somerset Grp Inc Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,642 shares. M Kraus invested in 16,463 shares. Botty stated it has 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oppenheimer Asset owns 199,930 shares. Argyle Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 15,482 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bbr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 141,596 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Com holds 14,066 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 27,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 24,376 shares. Axa has 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.18 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.2% or 7.65 million shares. Homrich & Berg reported 51,836 shares. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 120,848 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 313,206 shares to 355,437 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 57,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 12,551 shares to 7,983 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 10,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,505 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha" published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: "Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool" on July 26, 2019.