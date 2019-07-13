As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Sather Financial Group Has Upped by $30.10 Million Its Position; F&V Capital Management Has Raised Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding by $3.20 Million

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 3.54M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video)

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,791 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For ConAgra Foods – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Toy Story 4 Is a Winner for Disney Stock – Barron’s” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

