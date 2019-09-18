As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position; Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $1.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 657,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.78 million, up from 648,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 14,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 59,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 74,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 365,171 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Paragon Cap Ltd Company holds 4.57% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 123,515 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 60,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia holds 3.04 million shares. Sigma Planning has 13,653 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bokf Na owns 62,149 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com reported 4,104 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. First Trust has 22,769 shares. Associated Banc owns 4,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,152 are owned by Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 11,888 shares. Meyer Handelman Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.01M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.86 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,792 shares to 90,677 shares, valued at $22.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).