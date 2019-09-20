As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, One Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $677,903; United Services Automobile Association Decreased Mistras Group (MG) Stake as Shares Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 8.74M shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 23,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 247,147 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 270,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 40,687 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 31,426 shares to 897,625 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 28,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M holds 2.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 418,413 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sei Invs has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 16,795 are owned by Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc. Westend Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marco Investment Management Ltd stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). R G Niederhoffer Capital Management has invested 3.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 10,502 were accumulated by Cumberland Partners Ltd. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 48,969 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3.21% or 35,787 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd stated it has 472,553 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. 307,156 were accumulated by Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 1.19% or 77,918 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M Communication Llp reported 125,558 shares stake. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 6,800 shares.

Analysts await Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 46.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MG’s profit will be $6.31 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Mistras Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 27,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 157,809 shares in its portfolio. 10,919 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 315,304 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Tower Lc (Trc) reported 2,863 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 6,186 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.01% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 43,713 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 447,240 shares. Invesco owns 47,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru reported 26,101 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $324,193 activity. Stamatakis Manuel N. bought $66,250 worth of stock. Another trade for 6,990 shares valued at $97,082 was made by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS on Thursday, May 16.