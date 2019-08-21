As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted Stake by $4.81 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada Maintains Position in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 134,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 49,862 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Macom; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MACOM Announces Availability of 400Gbps Chipset for Short Reach Optical Connectivity Applications; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson holds 88,273 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.68% or 105,994 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 15,696 shares. 67,031 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 101,746 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,971 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 245,503 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,923 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited holds 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,693 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 264,728 shares. Westover Cap Advisors has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grassi Management accumulated 74,647 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.67M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.77M are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Essex Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Capital Glob invested in 2.90 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Daruma Capital Limited Liability Company has 314,491 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 28,068 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0% or 129,890 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 13,964 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 7.23M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 176,238 were accumulated by Summit Creek Ltd Liability. Summit Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,337 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 62,369 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:VZ) by 1.09 million shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 148,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,590 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (Call) (NYSE:KIM).