As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, National Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $389,721; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Increased Position

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,412 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 35,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 70.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3,059 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 1,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $389.08. About 768,373 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,693 shares to 14,164 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,604 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,432 shares to 17,351 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 2,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,009 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).