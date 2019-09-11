As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Its Holding; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose, Sigma Planning Has Upped by $332,652 Its Holding

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 145.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 7,377 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $562,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 1.61 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 581.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 111,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 130,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 19,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

