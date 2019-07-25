As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Jump Trading Has Lowered Its Position; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $26.62 Million

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 14,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,268 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 5.55 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 682,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.98 million, up from 4.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 20.20M shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Partners, New York-based fund reported 18,638 shares. Invesco owns 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.91 million shares. Nuwave Management Ltd stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cardinal Cap Management accumulated 152,035 shares. Ycg Ltd Company holds 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 54,589 shares. Barnett Incorporated holds 679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 6.07M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Limited holds 0.02% or 562 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 106,752 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company owns 4,121 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Incorporated Llc invested in 2.24M shares. Lipe Dalton has 2,400 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 101,071 are held by Baxter Bros. Brighton Jones Limited holds 0.25% or 18,838 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.8% stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atlantic Union Savings Bank has 9,142 shares. 31,392 are owned by Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Winslow Asset Management accumulated 317,565 shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.51% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timucuan Asset Fl stated it has 3.20M shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Com reported 570,250 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Accredited holds 5,644 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 848,995 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 968 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp reported 37,234 shares. South State stated it has 170,045 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 453,127 shares to 173,369 shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 4.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,577 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).