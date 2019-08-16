As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Ibm Retirement Fund Has Upped Holding by $449,661; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Cut Holding by $842,184

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Ltd Company holds 8.33% or 317,200 shares. Narwhal Cap Management owns 84,395 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. 44,915 were accumulated by Rockshelter Capital Limited. Spears Abacus Advsr Llc has invested 4.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 70,573 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com accumulated 2.42% or 10.01 million shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt invested in 4.51% or 155,601 shares. Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 37,389 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.96% or 46,509 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,629 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested in 77,067 shares. Hgk Asset has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Group Limited Co owns 21,100 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 60,057 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Com accumulated 8,232 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc holds 10,500 shares. Chemung Canal Company reported 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 184,271 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bessemer Llc has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendley & Incorporated has invested 4.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1.63% or 3.24M shares. Moreover, Mathes has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,650 shares. Argi Services Ltd Company accumulated 8,170 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Walter & Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 35,677 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).