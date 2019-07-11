As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Iberiabank Has Raised by $1.14 Million Its Position; Kings Point Capital Management Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, up from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $144.34. About 6.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $202.67. About 11.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,707 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. launches probe of French digital tax – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 366,694 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 164,822 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 288.76 million shares. Grassi stated it has 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bonness Enterprises Inc reported 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 1.07% or 586,510 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 12,919 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bennicas & owns 4,623 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 6.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 375,966 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 172,087 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 88,727 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 1.40 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Co Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 29,549 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 29,271 shares to 35,316 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,718 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).