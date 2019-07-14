As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Hs Management Partners Has Increased Position by $14.76 Million; Delta Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Prudential Finl Com (PRU)

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 27,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 1.18M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 132,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.99 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Terrafina Signs Binding Agreement for the Construction of an Expansion in Aguascalientes – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Employee programs that combine lifestyle and financial wellness benefits may yield healthier, less-stressed workers, Prudential study finds – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 16,719 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 3,998 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Sigma Planning holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 13,326 shares. First Finance Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 3,070 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 571,389 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,380 shares. Thomas White Intl owns 0.16% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 9,519 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 130,738 shares. Nippon Life Ins invested 5.18% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 48,630 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 34,119 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell Loewy Inc reported 28,832 shares stake. Global Thematic Prtnrs Limited has invested 2.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullinan Associates Inc holds 1.19% or 142,657 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.7% or 4.93M shares in its portfolio. New England Inv Retirement Gru accumulated 4,803 shares. Tompkins Fin has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gam Ag holds 0.19% or 40,195 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated owns 12,585 shares. Redwood Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,943 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 659,415 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 264,728 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated owns 181,244 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Scott Selber Inc invested in 16,728 shares or 0.97% of the stock. St Johns Investment Mngmt Lc has 15,124 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 287,630 shares to 766,595 shares, valued at $56.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Delta Air Lines, Micron and Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.