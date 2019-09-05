As Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Boosted Holding; Iberiabank Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 502,777 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 327,272 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34 billion, up from 310,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 590,671 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,969 were accumulated by Cna. Kellner Capital Limited has 8,810 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,789 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cardinal Capital stated it has 152,035 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 4,087 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Blue Capital holds 0.28% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.01% or 111,957 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 11,166 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 13,677 shares. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 35,061 are owned by Barr E S & Co. Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 7.11M shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc reported 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 13,524 shares to 14,429 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,969 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 85,759 shares to 686,897 shares, valued at $36.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) by 60,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (NYSE:GS).