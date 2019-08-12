As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $13.66 Million; As Biomarin Pharma (BMRN) Share Price Declined, Primecap Management Company Increased Position

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Biomarin Pharma (BMRN) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26B, up from 14.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Biomarin Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 310,106 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Trust reported 180 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 55,869 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 14,894 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc stated it has 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication owns 11,710 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 0.01% or 239 shares. Blackrock invested in 12.66 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 8,711 were accumulated by Wellington Grp Llp. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Barclays Pcl holds 288,193 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp holds 0.02% or 46,285 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company accumulated 0.11% or 1.05 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 14,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,800 activity.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 41,882 shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $401.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Del (NYSE:JEC) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.22M shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Associate has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 43,471 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Troy Asset Management has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 72,600 shares. Farmers Merchants has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schulhoff & Com owns 9,268 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Landscape Lc stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 10.86 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 900,297 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 902,716 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.13M shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Co Tn holds 3.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 246,908 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 13,634 shares. Washington Bank holds 73,418 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio.