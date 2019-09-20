As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Investment House Has Upped Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Geller Family Office Services Has Cut Its Position by $3.11 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 6.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 8,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 11.46 million shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,577 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 1,931 shares. The New York-based Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grassi Inv Management reported 69,262 shares stake. Hendley Company Inc stated it has 49,694 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Company accumulated 156,525 shares. Troy Asset Limited stated it has 127,612 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.91% or 721,864 shares in its portfolio. 17,497 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Llc Oh. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 101,824 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 117,717 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 3.08M shares. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has invested 1.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B accumulated 32,586 shares or 3.72% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Advsrs holds 2.04% or 92,089 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,461 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 7,404 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mgmt owns 1,661 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 982,086 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,918 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 30,393 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communications owns 423,136 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fosun International holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,508 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt invested in 1.34% or 154,414 shares. 9,023 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,685 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 208,841 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,440 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14,255 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,426 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).