As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Rose While Vista Capital Partners Trimmed Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 million market cap company. It closed at $8.26 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 121,555 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1,200 shares stake. 68,728 are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Vista Cap Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 359,482 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 191,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd reported 179,808 shares. 7,350 were reported by James Inv Research.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares to 78,479 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,532 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

