As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Financial Advantage Has Increased Position by $7.14 Million; Swedbank Decreased Best Buy Co (BBY) Stake by $36.96 Million; Valuation Rose

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.55. About 6.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Swedbank decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 520,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.69M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – Best Buy Is Said to Sever Ties With Huawei on Security Concerns; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK) by 55,888 shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $333.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 93,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.