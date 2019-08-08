As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Boosted Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Decreased by $98.65 Million Its Position

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 11.67 million shares traded or 27.69% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 4.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.29M, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 17.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempner Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 33,620 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Natl Registered Advisor invested in 12,000 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca invested in 2,994 shares. 31,098 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). 174,449 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Lc. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menlo Advisors Ltd holds 49,915 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass has invested 1.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3G Capital Ptnrs LP stated it has 11,420 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 212,967 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 106,752 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 10,612 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 140,832 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 17,677 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc invested 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Estabrook Mngmt reported 347,525 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11.98 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,066 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Miles accumulated 0.68% or 14,543 shares. F&V Capital Lc holds 5.53% or 179,305 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 83,651 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cullen Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 2.86% or 1.34M shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 29,965 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhode Island-based Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 18,675 shares to 385,386 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 154,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc.

