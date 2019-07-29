As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $332,640; First Washington Position in At&T (T) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 9.91 million shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 28.51M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares to 241,830 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.14 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt invested in 2.09% or 4.54 million shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 243,380 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 1.12% stake. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 1.30 million shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.54% stake. Corda Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 35,649 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilltop Holdings owns 132,854 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs reported 12,360 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Llc owns 15,224 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,213 shares. 31,332 were accumulated by Burke Herbert Bancshares Tru. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested in 7,033 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 4.46M shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.