As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Bbr Partners Lowered Its Position; Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Its Pvh (PVH) Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 1.90M shares traded or 29.81% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 23,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,000 shares to 76,700 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 9,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Venator Management holds 5.77% or 50,201 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 25,666 shares. West Coast Fin Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Wealth Grp Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.1% or 20,864 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 6,187 shares. Nomura Inc reported 352,556 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 1.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Grp One Trading Lp has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,449 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,847 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Company has invested 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 350,601 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,929 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Com holds 1.93% or 107,954 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $102.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. The insider NASELLA HENRY bought 1,200 shares worth $99,408.