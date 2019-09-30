As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Barry Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $3.41 Million Its Position; Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Bokf Has Increased Its Position by $740,570 as Share Price Declined

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 48,388 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, down from 72,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 3.34M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump

Bokf increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 209.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 7,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 10,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 989,914 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240 worth of stock. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. The insider Merriman Gary A bought $139,800.