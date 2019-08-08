As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, American Money Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.34 Million; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Stock Rose

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 45,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 656,390 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, down from 702,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 5.31 million shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41,554 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,268 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings.