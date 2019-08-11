As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Viking Global Investors LP Decreased Its Holding by $134.69 Million; As Masimo (MASI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Upped Stake

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Masimo (MASI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 11,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 490,663 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.85 million, up from 479,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Masimo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 157,729 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.18M, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 140,146 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 286,131 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc holds 3,141 shares. Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,000 shares. 6,279 were reported by Whittier Communications. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 404,908 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.94% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 159 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Commerce reported 3,495 shares stake. Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 0% or 60,723 shares. Fmr Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.18 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 69,519 shares stake. 16,871 are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 575,778 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 782,859 shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $409.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 887,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors has 2.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,482 shares. Tt Int reported 104,228 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 78,005 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 113,534 shares stake. Chase Inv Counsel Corp stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 201,785 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.55% or 103,800 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 31,514 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Farmers Retail Bank holds 1% or 16,527 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Profund Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,967 shares. 12,746 were reported by Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust. Moreover, Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).