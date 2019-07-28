As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Tig Advisors Cut Its Stake by $13.66 Million; Doheny Asset Management Has Decreased Its New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) Position as Valuation Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 160,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 452,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in New Residential Inve Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.50 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael also bought $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares. 14,174 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares with value of $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.