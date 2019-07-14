As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Upped by $313,464 Its Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table); 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $2.31 BILLION, 38% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz out of Goldman succession race

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 900,297 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,652 shares. 113,534 are held by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Lc holds 53,437 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Financial Service Inc holds 0.86% or 25,660 shares in its portfolio. 1.81M are held by Markel. First Commonwealth Corp Pa reported 6,230 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover owns 15,503 shares. Hilltop accumulated 9,777 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,300 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.58 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc stated it has 230,632 shares. S&Co Incorporated invested in 2,940 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Disney gets a rare downgrade with analyst noting a ‘record’ valuation – CNBC” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Disney and Snap – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,161 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman critic turns bull – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 1.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 170 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 28 shares. 3.34 million are owned by Greenhaven. 251,297 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co. Martin & Co Tn holds 0.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,130 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 25,857 are owned by Stanley. Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc holds 8,237 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,133 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd holds 0.02% or 798 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa reported 39,518 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0.05% or 591 shares. Personal Advisors Corp has 1,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio.