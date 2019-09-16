As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Its Stake; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake Held by Cabot Wealth Management Inc

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $166.04. About 335,834 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 2.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,591 shares to 92,445 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,450 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 13,816 are held by Hartford Management. Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 9,577 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.35% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 425,756 shares. Chatham Cap Gp Inc has 0.08% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.07% or 390,136 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 12,274 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 575,725 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 0.23% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,036 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% or 192 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Asset accumulated 59,247 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department invested in 0% or 170 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 24,904 shares to 41,228 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.