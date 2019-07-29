As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $225.38 Million; Mig Capital Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $4.99 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 207,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.44M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 857,573 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $146.5. About 7.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,392 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.81 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 910,759 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $282.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.