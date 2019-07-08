As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted Stake; As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Stake by $960,384

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 70,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 309,599 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 725,352 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMD, SQ, DIS – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares to 185,603 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,211 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.2% or 101,897 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 6,187 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Tru Commerce holds 1.25% or 12,746 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 3.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archon Partners Lc holds 101,500 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 6,733 shares. Taylor Asset Management accumulated 0.25% or 3,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 30,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. West Coast Limited Co holds 1.74% or 66,549 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt invested in 4,297 shares. Sei Invests holds 308,872 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Co invested in 1.23% or 113,824 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,583 shares. 16,538 are owned by Budros Ruhlin Roe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & has invested 0.81% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsec Management holds 143,315 shares. Fil Ltd reported 124,426 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank invested in 17,863 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cubic Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 40,183 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Quantum Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,762 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn owns 110,455 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust And Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.42% or 6,257 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd invested in 17,685 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 250,068 shares. Lincoln Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,813 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 40,494 shares. Maple Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 3,875 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 179,835 shares.