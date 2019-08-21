As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Cut Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Holding by $3.02 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 27,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 13,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 40,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 3.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 46,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 20,672 shares to 26,435 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Cap Gp reported 2,620 shares. Amp Cap reported 899,287 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters has 20,000 shares. Ckw Finance Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,274 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Limited Liability Com reported 76,113 shares. Amica Retiree invested in 7,749 shares. California-based Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 175,249 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech. Bowen Hanes Inc accumulated 1.65% or 336,106 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Research has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 321,041 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 28,665 shares. Wallington Asset Management has 33,515 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability reported 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,077 are held by Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Com.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,675 shares to 156,726 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

