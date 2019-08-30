As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased Its Position; Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) Stake Upped by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 739,585 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 16,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, up from 987,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 729,848 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’ by 7,453 shares to 10,626 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,058 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,803 were reported by Carlson Management. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 442,189 shares stake. Diversified Trust holds 40,923 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 32,191 shares. Optimum Investment reported 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership owns 117,860 shares. Allen Hldgs Ny accumulated 30,000 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability holds 239,205 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 121,274 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp accumulated 3.22% or 283,568 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc, a California-based fund reported 6,140 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 2.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Odey Asset Grp Inc Ltd holds 19,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jump Trading reported 22,806 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Landscape Cap Ltd owns 5,104 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 14,850 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 41,118 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 515,388 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 24,179 shares. Pacific Glob Management holds 1.86% or 75,831 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Gruss & owns 7,529 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Baskin Fincl Services Inc holds 151,143 shares. Colonial Advisors invested in 106,752 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 533,831 are owned by Hound Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Sonata Gp invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).