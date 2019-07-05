As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Has Raised Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Increased Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,770 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39 million, up from 252,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.01. About 7.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 2.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 322,937 were reported by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 57,949 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset accumulated 25,907 shares. Force Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,800 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 126,851 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blume Capital Mgmt invested 6.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ensemble Cap Limited Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,645 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 12.24 million shares or 7.38% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.51% or 2.31M shares. Cahill Financial Incorporated reported 18,415 shares stake. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd owns 415,913 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca owns 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,478 shares. Decatur Inc holds 90,039 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.26% or 7,318 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.51% or 87,235 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 0.25% or 52,000 shares. 170,510 are held by Qci Asset Ny. Hgk Asset Management owns 63,548 shares. Captrust reported 92,126 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation accumulated 26,809 shares. 43,579 are owned by Cipher Cap L P. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 595,095 shares. Cumberland Prtn invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wharton Business Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,405 shares. Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantres Asset Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 2,800 shares.