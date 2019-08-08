As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Sather Financial Group Has Increased by $30.10 Million Its Stake; Tctc Holdings Has Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 24,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 63,512 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 88,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,793 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,644 shares to 32,865 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,593 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).