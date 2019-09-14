As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increased Its Position; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Raised Stake

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 657,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.78 million, up from 648,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 33,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 23,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,753 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,405 shares. Alps stated it has 4,918 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.85% or 645,776 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orca Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,651 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il has 368,165 shares. Selway Asset Management has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookmont reported 11,290 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va invested in 0.33% or 8,328 shares. Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,236 shares. Bennicas Assocs owns 20,675 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,628 shares to 547,709 shares, valued at $73.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 20,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,583 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Ranked #1 in New HFS Top Ten Report in SAP® SuccessFactors Services® – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 0.3% or 19,645 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fin holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 731 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 1,475 shares. Lincoln Lc owns 0.23% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,780 shares. Guyasuta Invest holds 0.1% or 5,343 shares. Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.25% or 164,982 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.11% or 4.30M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications owns 27,241 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Hills Savings Bank And Trust Company owns 1,800 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 1,540 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.94% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 33,219 shares. Logan Mngmt accumulated 25,646 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Communications holds 0.02% or 6,975 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.43% or 120,954 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 7,356 shares to 91,778 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,775 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).