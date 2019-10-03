As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Holding by $2.05 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.36 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 39,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74 million, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $254.18. About 580,765 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 213% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 14,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,151 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 353.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.