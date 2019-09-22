As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,011 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22M, down from 68,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) by 383.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 51,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.59% . The institutional investor held 64,483 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 13,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.71M market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 264,321 shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $318,119 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 TAUSCHER RANDALL bought $136,200 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $55 were bought by BOOTH CHRIS H. Shares for $374 were bought by MARTIN RUBEN S. Shoup Scot A bought $90 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) on Monday, May 20. BONDURANT ROBERT D also bought $5,081 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) on Monday, August 19.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.21M shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $103.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 613,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

