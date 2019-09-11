As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Patten Group Has Raised Its Holding; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Increased Holding by $379,500

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 118.23M shares traded or 131.95% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares. Steinberg Asset Management reported 40,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.75 million shares. Brookstone Management reported 18,820 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 29,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Com invested in 0.12% or 138,205 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2.87 million shares. Laurion LP owns 300 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 670,777 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 6.19 million shares. Menta Cap Limited stated it has 101,960 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 41,692 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 2.18M shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.