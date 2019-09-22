As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Its Position by $5.94 Million; As Cdw (CDW) Shares Rose, Horizon Investment Services Boosted Position by $1.69 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 42,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 813,963 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.66 million, down from 856,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.)

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 4.61 million shares traded or 256.97% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 3.00M shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 42 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 3,289 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 16,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,479 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.02% or 10,795 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 27,692 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Delaware-based Westover Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.58% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 22,955 shares. First Tru Lp accumulated 821,385 shares. World, a California-based fund reported 650,000 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 145,224 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,232 shares to 83,065 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,542 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Company has 1.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ajo LP stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp reported 1,950 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.44% or 466,945 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 27,915 are owned by Parkwood Limited Co. 2.72 million are held by Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 2.65M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Light Street Capital Management Lc holds 3.52% or 466,060 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bahl And Gaynor has 208,841 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,365 shares.

