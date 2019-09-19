As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed by $884,735 Its Stake; Private Asset Management Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 4.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,594 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 4,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $206.73. About 213,226 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares to 55,665 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 20,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,135 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 607,531 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.18% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 243,434 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 30,111 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.65% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Oakworth Cap has invested 1.99% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Prudential Financial owns 153,710 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Com holds 0.14% or 3,728 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited owns 5,693 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank has 24,075 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd reported 108,334 shares stake. Mitchell invested in 1.33% or 20,087 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc invested in 0.28% or 6,490 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Constellation Brands Stock: What the Bulls are Smoking – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Canopy Growth Gets a Recommendation Boost – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sony Wisely Rejects Third Point’s Plan for Its Semiconductor Business – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “An Apple-Disney merger? Hereâ€™s how Bob Iger says it could have happened – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,467 shares to 210,932 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).