As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lifted by $1.16 Million Its Position; Fairpointe Capital Upped Its Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as Stock Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 45,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 940,802 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.60 million, up from 895,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 1.74M shares traded or 91.35% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 11,141 shares to 260,369 shares, valued at $35.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 139,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) and Encourages Quest Diagnostics Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Lyme Wars: Major Organizations Aren’t Playing Nicely Together – Forbes” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Counsel accumulated 0.46% or 46,987 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 610,833 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Cullen Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 28,065 shares. Srb invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mirae Asset Com Ltd reported 0.01% stake. First Personal Finance Services holds 655 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 7,385 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,900 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 165 were reported by First Manhattan Company. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 78,230 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 8,118 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability owns 6,071 shares. 1.36M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancshares Communications reported 13,318 shares. Uss Invest Management Limited stated it has 94,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate Bank holds 100,879 shares. Moreover, Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory owns 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.11M shares. Moreover, Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,625 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt invested in 5,411 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 146,781 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Invest. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Lc reported 65,917 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh reported 608,833 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 8.54M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0.14% or 2,481 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 1.02% or 25,684 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75,898 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.