As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Raised Position by $1.16 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 3.20 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares to 59,157 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.96 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.