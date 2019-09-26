As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Stake by $884,735; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $84.18 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $131.46. About 9.71 million shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 592,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.17M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 517,354 shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 257,166 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $145.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 313,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Llc invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 19,619 shares. Fmr Lc reported 4.06M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 93 shares. Baillie Gifford Communications has 2.44M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Numerixs Investment Tech holds 1,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 47,397 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 238,218 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.05M shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Llc owns 0.09% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,700 shares. 4,761 are held by Guggenheim Limited Com. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oppenheimer & Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,003 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Markston Ltd Co holds 3.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 216,406 shares. Loews Corporation owns 6,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Cannell Peter B And has invested 2.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horseman Cap Limited reported 10,000 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 166,203 shares. 20,675 are held by Bennicas Assocs Incorporated. The Iowa-based Btc Cap has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Polaris Greystone Gp Lc holds 1.61% or 150,040 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,495 shares. Town Country National Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 9,138 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 67,650 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 61,887 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Filament Ltd has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 22,462 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,467 shares to 210,932 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.