As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Holding; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $1.07 Million

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 640,562 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.51 million, down from 653,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 534,552 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,557 were accumulated by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Salem Counselors accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.15% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 7,811 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 142,906 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 33,103 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 0.32% or 20,356 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 13.74 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rr Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.12% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 147,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 585,989 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 600,000 shares. 599,371 were reported by Westfield Capital Mgmt Co L P. Federated Investors Pa reported 121,405 shares stake.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $261.89M for 11.57 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).