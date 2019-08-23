As Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Market Value Rose, Jag Capital Management Increased Its Position by $2.67 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose While Tcw Group Upped Its Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 24,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 23,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 3.56 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 346,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.88 million, up from 338,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $551.84. About 118,133 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Group owns 1,274 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 378,847 shares. Saybrook Nc invested in 0.36% or 7,400 shares. 1.25M were accumulated by Palestra Cap Mgmt Lc. Ironwood Fincl Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.40 million shares. Amer Inv Serv Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,130 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 42,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. 308,396 are held by Golub Limited Liability Corp. Strategic reported 0.65% stake. Horan Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hills Bank & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 42,008 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 128,532 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 498,091 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,648 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru reported 15,160 shares. S Muoio And Comm Ltd Llc holds 7,583 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 7,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 145,802 shares. Uss Management accumulated 2.34% or 459,301 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% or 18,912 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H And Company reported 153,269 shares. Duff And Phelps holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 51,714 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 1,531 shares. 1,010 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd. Peconic Partners Limited Com holds 1,200 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 2,644 shares. Invesco has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.13 million shares. Cap Intll Investors stated it has 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 192,371 are held by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73,548 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $272.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,234 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

