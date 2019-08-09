As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Intrust Bank Na Lifted Stake; Tortoise Investment Management Has Cut Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position by $1.57 Million

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 96,808 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 5.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

