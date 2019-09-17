As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lifted by $930,100 Its Stake; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $4.24 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 3.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 40,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.05 million, up from 218,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.74. About 181,572 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skba Cap Limited Company stated it has 2,150 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc has 24,127 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 2.33 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Mairs Pwr has 3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.79 million shares. Advisory Gp, Texas-based fund reported 1,682 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt stated it has 27,687 shares. Ci Invests reported 284,596 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,710 shares. Blackrock holds 110.92 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Blue Finance has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dubuque Bancorp And Tru owns 46,494 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership reported 3,250 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,572 shares. Horan Management stated it has 4,734 shares. 270,388 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Com invested in 0.01% or 49,543 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 1.87% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 197,801 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.09% or 109,423 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 65,660 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Front Barnett Assocs Lc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). North Carolina-based First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.05% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 19,750 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 12,300 shares. 4,090 were reported by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Tru Advisors LP holds 192,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 23,989 shares to 275 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 316,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).