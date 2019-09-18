As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Decreased Position by $7.04 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Camelot Portfolios Llc

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 50,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 94,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 3.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,448 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 18,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 3.51 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop owns 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,196 shares. Bb&T has 169,181 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt owns 795 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hendershot Investments reported 44,013 shares stake. Dillon Associates has 66,450 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Zweig invested in 145,606 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Amer Savings Bank accumulated 92,934 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Ima Wealth holds 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 16,441 shares. Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Check Mngmt Ca invested in 0.15% or 20,619 shares. Forbes J M & Company Llp accumulated 125,558 shares or 3.38% of the stock. Iberiabank has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,580 shares to 108,313 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 19,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,560 shares to 5,116 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,991 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF).