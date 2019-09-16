As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Founders Capital Management Lowered Stake by $348,056; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $353,340 as Share Price Declined

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 9,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 22,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 12,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.58 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,754 shares to 4,876 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 42,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,683 shares, and cut its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. 10,000 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares with value of $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.