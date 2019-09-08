As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Duncker Streett & Company Increased Stake; Jackson Wealth Management Increased Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake by $4.50 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 51.67 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,969 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 0.77% stake. L & S Advsrs holds 0.33% or 22,045 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,915 shares. Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monetary Inc holds 19,230 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 2.79% or 34,696 shares. Barton Mgmt has 6,179 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bowling Mngmt holds 0.14% or 7,813 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 199,110 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,185 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 173,939 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.74M shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 7,869 shares to 111,821 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,597 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).