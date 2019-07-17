As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Golub Group Upped Holding by $14.05 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased The Coca (KO) Holding by $462,300; Stock Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 1.08M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,000 shares to 574,620 shares, valued at $39.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 43,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

