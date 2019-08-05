As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Increased Holding by $329,115; As Citigroup (Put) (C) Share Price Rose, Holder Walleye Trading Lowered Its Stake

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 13.88M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 7.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citigroup's Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga" published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp (Call) by 5,400 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (NYSE:WY) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc (Call).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga" on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com" published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.