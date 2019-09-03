As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Covington Capital Management Boosted Position; As Wendys Co. (WEN) Shares Declined, Trian Fund Management LP Cut Position by $51.00 Million

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 204,896 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, up from 197,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co. (WEN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 28.63 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.20 million, down from 31.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 2.78 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 24/04/2018 – Wendy’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN)

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,335 shares to 20,601 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,153 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.90M for 34.09 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.